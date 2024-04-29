Amir, US President Discuss Efforts To Reach Immediate, Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from President of the friendly United States of America HE Joe Biden.

During the call, they discussed developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the efforts of the two countries to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The two sides also discussed strategic relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to discussing regional and international developments.