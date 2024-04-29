Female Inmate In Qatar Recounts Regret Over Issuing Bad Cheques

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A female inmate of Qatar's Punitive and Correctional Institution shared her regret over issuing bad cheques (cheques with insufficient funds) in the latest video from the "Behind Bars" series released by the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

“My fault was that I trusted my partner, I signed the cheques on blank,” she recounted in the video shared by MoI.

The female inmate said that she misses her family, and that her elderly mother is who she relies on.

She recounted her mother telling her“this is the second Ramadan passing, and you're not here at home.”

The female inmate also described the hurt felt due to her little daughter's psyche "wearing out a bit” since her incarceration.

“I want to get her a house, to secure a future for my daughter. That's what pushed me to do it, to join companies and start working,” she said.

The inmate detailed that she had 31 cheques against her issued with insufficient credit, 14 of which she said she was cleared of.

“I never think of dealing any cheques after the stage I have reached, and the loss I have suffered,” she said remorsefully.

The MoI warned against issuing bad cheques, stating:“bad cheques, from a way for salvation to the path to prison.”