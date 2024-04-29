Zelensky On War: Partner Intelligence Agencies Are Informed About Threats And Prospects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian offensive plans can be stopped - Ukraine needs sufficient support from partners

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address

Dear Ukrainians!

We have just received reports on the situation in Odesa after a Russian missile strike and in Kharkiv after a guided missile strike. Unfortunately, there are casualties in Odesa. My condolences to the families and friends. There are many wounded - all are being helped now. Local services and rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine responded immediately. It is important that all services, all our people, whose work affects the lives of Ukrainians, are as efficient and fast as possible. Efficiency in helping, timely and courageous enough to protect lives is what helps all of us in Ukraine to survive.

Today, it was about efficiency that we talked a lot about in our talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Timely delivery of weapons to our soldiers, timely and sufficient air defense solutions for Ukraine are what we need right now to protect lives. Moreover, our partners really have all the necessary systems, really have all the necessary quality of weapons, so that our soldiers can act much more effectively. I thank Jens for his understanding and willingness to help. The daily Russian missile attacks, the daily attempts of the occupier to destroy more of our positions - all this can be stopped, the Russian offensive plans can be disrupted. But to do this, the Ukrainian army must rely on sufficient support from its partners - on the Patriots that are needed here, on the 155 caliber that should sound as confident as possible at the front, on sufficiently long-range weapons that can and should destroy Russian logistics. All partner intelligence agencies are aware of the threats and prospects that exist now. We must do everything to achieve our goals - the common goals of everyone in the world who despises terrorists.

Today I held a meeting. The report of the Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, a detailed report. The frontline. Our positions. The hottest areas. The supplies we expect. There was also a report from the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, and representatives of the Coordination Headquarters on negotiations for the release of prisoners. It is extremely important that our state has clear communication with the families of the prisoners. For each name, for each person, there must be clarity - as much as possible - about what work is being done to bring our people home.

I am grateful to everyone who really cares about our people and our entire country, I am grateful to each and every one who helps Ukraine! I thank everyone who is fighting against Russian evil.

Glory to Ukraine!

