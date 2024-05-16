(MENAFN- Baystreet) GMS Buys Yvon

Walmart Stock Surges on Strong Earnings Report

Walmart (NYSE:WMT), the retail behemoth headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, released its first quarter (Q1) fiscal 2025 earnings before markets opened on Thursday, May 16, 2024. This, in turn, led to strong activity before trading opened on the same day. Shares of Walmart were already up 12% so far in 2024 at the time of this writing.

In its Q1 FY2025 earnings report, Walmart reported consolidated revenue of $161 billion – up 6.0% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, its consolidated gross margin rate was up 42 basis points on the back of improvements across all segments. However, it delivered its strongest improvements at its Walmart U.S. segment.

Consolidated operating income rose $0.6 billion – 9.6% - year-over-year while adjusted operating income delivered 13.7% growth. Once again, these results were bolstered by higher gross margins and growth in membership income.

Walmart reported global e-commerce sales growth of 21%, largely due to store-fulfilled pickup and delivery and marketplace results. Moreover, the company's global advertising business grew 24% including a 26% bump for Walmart Connect on the domestic front.

For the second quarter, Walmart is projecting consolidated net sales growth between 3.5% and 4.5%, consolidated operating income growth between 3.0% and 4.5%, and adjusted earnings per share between $0.62 and $0.65. Meanwhile, for the full fiscal year 2025, the company is projecting total adjusted EPS between $2.23 to $2.37 and consolidated net sales growth between 3.0% to 4.0%.









