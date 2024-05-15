Times Prime Invites All Coffee Aficionados And Chocolate Connoisseurs To The Inaugural Coffee Connection Event

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, May 15, 2024: Times Prime is excited to invite all coffee aficionados and chocolate connoisseurs to the inaugural Coffee Connection event. This premier gathering will take place at Third Wave Coffee in Bengaluru on May 25th, 2024, offering a one-of-a-kind experience centered around the art and science of coffee and chocolate.



Located in the heart of the city, Third Wave Coffee is celebrated for its dedication to quality and an artisanal approach to coffee making. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore the complex world of coffee through interactive sessions led by top baristas. These experts will demonstrate various manual brewing techniques and discuss the subtle differences between diverse coffee blends, providing attendees with a deeper appreciation and understanding of their favorite beverage.



Adding to the sensory delight, the event will feature an exclusive chocolate pairing courtesy of Smoor Chocolates, leaders in luxury confections. Known for their exquisite chocolates and desserts, Smoor will complement the curated coffee selections with sophisticated flavors that enhance and highlight the characteristics of each brew.



This event is a must-attend for those eager to deepen their knowledge of coffee and chocolate and engage with like-minded enthusiasts in an elegant setting. Whether you are a coffee purist, a lover of fine chocolates, or someone who enjoys exploring new taste sensations, Times Prime Coffee Connection promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.



Spaces are limited, so we encourage early registration to ensure your spot at this exclusive event. Join us for an engaging and delicious journey through the world of coffee and chocolate.

User :- Yogesh Kaushik

Email :...