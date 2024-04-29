Cases Of Psychological Abuse Of Children Increase In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The number of cases of child abuse recorded in Swiss paediatric clinics rose to 2,097 in 2023, an all-time high. This significant increase (+13% from 2022) is mainly due to improved recording.

This content was published on April 29, 2024 - 11:45 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Cases of psychological abuse resulting from a child witnessing domestic violence are now reported in detail, the child protection group Swiss Paediatrics reported on Monday on the basis of a report from the country's 19 paediatric clinics. This type of case increased by 64%, to 185.

This particular type of psychological abuse has only been recorded for three years. Swiss Paediatrics writes that it is unlikely that there has been a real increase in the incidence of this type of abuse. Rather, the increase is due to better reporting and recording behaviour.

However,“for a minor, witnessing domestic violence is a psychological burden that can have serious consequences”.

Adapted from French by DeepL/dkk/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .