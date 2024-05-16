The First-ever WWE King and Queen of the Ring: Everything you need to know

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Following an exhilarating Backlash: France event, all eyes are set on the next WWE Premium Live Event in the calendar; WWE King and Queen of the Ring.



On Saturday 25th May, the WWE King and Queen of the Ring will air live across the globe from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, exclusively airing in the region via Shahid and MBC – the only place to catch all the action with Arabic commentary. Taking place at Jeddah’s epic Superdome, the event will mark the first time in almost a decade that the King of The Ring event returns since 2015 and the first crowning of a Queen of The Ring since the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament, which took place at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh 2021.



What is King and Queen of the Ring?

WWE King and Queen of the Ring will bring together some of the biggest names from Raw and SmackDown for an iconic night which will see the crowning of new WWE royalty. Marking the first time that the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring are brought together, the King of the Ring event was originally a men’s single-elimination tournament that was established in 1985, with the Queen of the Ring tournament established as the female counterpart in 2021.



The King of the Ring tournament is a storied WWE tradition, with legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Booker T, and William Regal all being crowned kings in the past.



How does the tournament work?

In order to take the crown, superstars are going to have to battle one another and go through intense matchups and fierce competitions, for a coveted spot in the WWE King and Queen of the Ring finals.



The first round took place on May 6th on Monday Night Raw and May 10th on Friday Night SmackDown. With quarterfinals taking place on May 13th and May 17th and Semifinals on May 20th and May 24th.



Where is the WWE King and Queen of the Ring being held?

WWE King and Queen of the Ring will be held at the Jeddah Super Dome, the world’s largest pillarless Superdome.

The much-anticipated event is the latest in the lineup of WWE events that have taken place in the emerging hub for international wrestling, Saudi Arabia. Riyadh Season recently played host to sell-out editions of WWE Crown Jewel and several other events featuring international superstars such as Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

When is WWE King and Queen of the Ring?

WWE King and Queen of the Ring is taking place on Saturday 25th May, and is scheduled to begin from 8PM (KSA) / 9PM (UAE)



Watch WWE King and Queen of the Ring live across the region on MBC’s Shahid.



Who is on the match card for WWE King and Queen of the Ring?

WWE King and Queen of the Ring is set to be headlined by Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul in a Championship vs. Championship match. Rhodes will be mounting a defence of his new Undisputed WWE Championship after he solidified his reign at WWE Backlash: France.



• Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul

• Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed (Triple Threat Match)

• WWE Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

• King of the Ring final

• Queen of the Ring final



Is SmackDown going to be televised live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia?

Ahead of WWE King and Queen of the Ring, SmackDown will also take place at the Jeddah Super Dome on Friday 24th May from 8pm KSA, marking the first time that SmackDown will be broadcast live from Saudi Arabia.



Watch WWE SmackDown live via MBC’s Shahid and then show same day with Arabic subtitles on MBC Action.



Are tickets still available for SmackDown and WWE King and Queen Of The Ring?

Further information on ticket available can be found here:



Who were the previous five winners of The King of the Ring tournament?



• 2021: Xavier Woods def. Finn Balor

• 2019: Baron Corbin def. Chad Gable

• 2015: Bad News Barrett def. Neville

• 2010: Sheamus def. John Morrison

• 2008: William Regal def. CM Punk



Who were the previous winners of the Queen’s Crown Tournament?



• 2021: Zelina Vega def. Doudrop



What WWE Premium Live Events are still to come in 2024?

In 2024, WWE is hosting four premium live events including:

● 15th June: Clash at the Castle - OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

● 6th July: Money in the Bank - Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

● 3rd August: SummerSlam - Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

● 31st August: Bash in Berlin - Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany









