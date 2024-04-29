Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah Escapes Major Accident After His Chopper Loses Control (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amit Shah, in the middle of a fake video row, had a narrow escape on Monday as his helicopter went out of control for a brief period before the take off from Begusarai in Bihar.

The Home Minister, aged 59, was in Bihar for an election rally.

A video footage shows the helicopter lifting off, leaning to the right and almost touching the ground before the alert pilot regains control and the helicopter resumes its direction and flies away.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a public rally, the Home Minister had said that“making Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM for the third term means ending the 'casteism' in Bihar and to begin a politics based on merits...”

The BJP is competing 17 seats in Bihar with Nitish Kumar's JDU, which is contesting 16 seats. Chirag Paswan's LJP and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha, the other allies, will compete for five and one seats, respectively.

The general elections in Bihar will be in seven phase. Of the 40 seats, nine went to polls in the first and second phase respectively.

Polling in Bihar's five Lok Sabha constituencies in phase 2 took place peacefully last Friday, with a provisional voter participation of 58.58 percent, about 4.34 percent lower than in the 2019 general elections, according to authorities.



And of the remaining 31 seats, five each will go to polls on May 7, May 13 and May 20, and eight each on May 25 and June 1. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4.