330K Ajloun Cable Car Visitors In 10 Months, Says Operator

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, April 29 (Petra) - The Ajloun Cable Car has received 330,000 visitors over the past 10 months, according to Yousef Arafat, Director General of the Jordan Free and Development Zones Group.Arafat revealed plans to kick off the summer season by extending operating hours, effective May 1st. The cable car will now be operational from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM, catering to both local and foreign tourists.Furthermore, Arafat assured visitors of uninterrupted service throughout the week, with the exception of the first Tuesday of each month dedicated to routine maintenance.He urged visitors to arrive early to enjoy the destination's family-friendly atmosphere and diverse activities and avoid possible waiting time.