Iran exports over 125K tons of kiwi, citrus fruits from Mazandaran province

(MENAFN) An official from Mazandaran province's agricultural organization revealed that since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (starting March 20, 2024), approximately 125,700 tons of kiwi and citrus fruits have been exported from this northern region of Iran. According to Babak Momeni, Head of the Agricultural Organization of Mazandaran province, the exported fruits included over 76,000 tons of oranges and more than 25,000 tons of tangerines. Additionally, the province exported more than 101,000 tons of citrus fruits and over 24,000 tons of kiwi during this period.



Momeni further disclosed that a notable portion of the exported kiwi, amounting to 10,256 tons, was shipped to India. These figures represent a substantial increase compared to the previous year, where Mazandaran province exported over 48,000 tons of oranges and more than 13,000 tons of tangerines to overseas markets.



Regarding Iran's overall agricultural exports, Hamed Najafi Alamdarlou, the deputy director for planning and economic affairs of the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad (MAJ), stated that during the last Iranian calendar year until late March, agricultural exports totaled more than USD6.2 billion. This marked a significant increase of approximately USD1 billion compared to the previous year, contributing to a trade balance surplus of USD2 billion in agricultural exchanges.



Alamdarlou attributed this surge in agricultural exports to factors such as increased production, the high quality of Iranian products, and rising demand for these goods in international markets.

