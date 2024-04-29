ECS Group Selects Rotate’s Live Capacity data product

(MENAFN- Lemon Queen)

ECS Group partnered with Rotate to gain better insights of the overall air cargo market supply and its development. Thanks to Rotate “Live Capacity data” offering real-time market “supply” insights, ECS Group enhances its in-house business intelligence system, Apollo, to provide users with the data needed to determine new interline partnerships, optimize airline customers' networks, and react quickly to market changes dynamics in terms of pricing strategy.

“When tendering for digital innovation, only the best pass the test,” says Cédric Millet, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer of ECS Group. “In Rotate, we simply found the best-in-class capacity data product on the market. Real-time data is crucial for our Market Intelligence System as it enables responsiveness to market changes. Our teams can thus take better, proactive and informed decisions in terms of pricing or interline opportunities, for example, leading to improved revenue optimization of the capacity we manage on behalf of our airline customers. And for ECS, that ultimately results in higher customer satisfaction and long-term business growth.”

Two main objectives were behind ECS Group’s decision to partner with Rotate: Strategic Growth and Technological Innovation. Rotate's capacity product enables the global GSSA to identify market opportunities and thus expand into new routes or markets, strategically growing both its market share and revenue in the air cargo industry. Leveraging innovative technology solutions such as Rotate's Live Capacity solution secures that ECS Group remains ahead of industry trends. It also fosters digital transformation, strengthening ECS Group's leading position in innovation and digitalization in air cargo. The aim behind these objectives is to drive operational excellence, customer value, and sustainable growth for ECS Group.

The main features ECS Group is seeking to utilize, include: real-time capacity monitoring, dynamic route optimization for freighters, an interactive dashboard, and alerts and notifications regarding capacity changes “Just as ECS Group integrates “demand” data from external market sources, it now also integrates this “supply” data into its sophisticated business intelligence system, Apollo. This system enables end-users to access data through user-friendly dashboards, and includes pre-defined KPIs crucial for informed decision-making,” Millet continues. With real-time data on market trends and capacity fluctuations, ECS Group is able to quickly adapt to changing market conditions. This agility enables ECS Group to capitalize on emerging opportunities, adjust pricing strategies, and proactively mitigate risks. Identifying changes in capacity supply is key to applying the correct business strategies in relation to cargo demand, both in terms of tactical decisions (such as freighter schedule) and operational actions (pricing, for example). Customers are thus offered more flexible and proactive solutions.

Rotate’s Live Capacity contributes to ECS Group's strategic goals of operational excellence and innovation in the competitive air cargo industry. “The air cargo industry is fast-moving and the need for up-to-date information in today's market is critical. High-quality and real-time insights into every market in the world, allow ECS to respond quickly to changing market conditions,” Ryan Keyrouse, Chief Executive Officer of Rotate, comments. The tools and data included in the Live Capacity product allow for more informed and in-depth discussions with customers, he maintains. Rotate is on a mission to improve commercial decision making for all stakeholders within the air cargo industry: airlines, airports, forwarders, handlers, and GSSAs. In addition to its basic, free Live Capacity dashboard, the data software provider is developing premium features such as capacity forecasts, indirect capacity insights, and competitive position analysis. “Our partnership with ECS Group, with its highly innovative mindset and clear digitalisation strategy, will allow us to further improve our products and meet the needs of the industry. We have a strong focus on integration and user adoption and are therefore working with ECS users to construct use-cases based on real-time data that will help them with their daily decisions. We look forward to building a long-term and valuable partnership with ECS.”





