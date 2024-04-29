Jammu And Kashmir News: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood In Kupwara, Police Carries Out Rescue Operations | Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police on Monday carried out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Kupwara district rain has triggered a flood-like situation in areas of North Kashmir's Kupwara.A video posted on X (formerly twitter) by ANI shows a flooded area in Chogal village of Kupwara district.
Meanwhile, fresh snowfall was also reported from Bandipora district and the Machil sector of Kupwara incessant rain has also caused flood-like situations in some areas of north Kashmir's Handwara.
The Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JKSDMA) on Monday declared a holiday for schools in the Kupwara district due to the heavy rain India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday meteorological department has forecast fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday and Tuesday is also very likely, added the IMD.
