               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Use And Abuse Of Maps To Dehumanize War


4/29/2024 8:15:23 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Maps, although seemingly objective representations of the world, hold immense power. They shape our understanding of space, navigate our journeys and define political boundaries. But beneath the veneer of neutrality lies a potential for manipulation.

The history of warfare is littered with examples of maps used to dehumanize the enemy. Some of these are very explicit. Satirical maps were produced by all sides in the first world war, depicting Europe as a series of caricatures to dehumanize enemy states and push a victorious war narrative.

Other examples are less obvious. In the Vietnam War, the US military produced maps that designated specific regions of Vietnam as “free-fire zones” , meaning any person or activity within that zone could be considered hostile and targeted with military force.

This tactic effectively erased the civilian population from the map, treating the entire area as an enemy stronghold.




A map of Europe produced in Germany at the outbreak of the first world war depicting each country as a satirical human figure. US Library of Congress / Wikimedia

The dehumanizing effect of maps stems from their inherent abstraction. Maps simplify reality by reducing a complex landscape teeming with life and history into lines, symbols and colors. While necessary for clarity, this simplification often has the consequence of stripping away the human element.

For example, the below map shows the locations of known Russian military strikes and ground attacks after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The map uses symbols to simplify the conflict.

MENAFN29042024000159011032ID1108151162

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search