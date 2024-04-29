Man Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Kizomys Dies On Way To Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the village of Kizomys, Kherson region, wounding a 60-year-old man who was in his garden at the time. He died on the way to the hospital.

The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The invaders attacked Kizomys, hitting civilian homes. A 60-year-old resident was seriously injured. Unfortunately, the wounds were fatal. The man's heart stopped on the way to the hospital," Prokudin wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 28, Russian troops shelled 19 settlements in the Kherson region.