Blinken: US Backs Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 29 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday that Washington supports enforcement of a truce in Gaza and releasing the prisoners.

Blinken, speaking during the joint GCC-US ministerial meeting, said the US observed tangible progress "in the humanitarian condition in Gaza over the past few weeks."

However, the effective avenue to taper off the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is through reaching a cease-fire, he said, adding that the US has dedicated great concern for sending aid to Gaza while seeking to avert expansion of the war.

The US Secretary of State re-affirmed necessity of tackling the issue of navigation via the Red Sea and confronting the attacks by the Houthis, acknowledging that the targeting of the ships there has affected the global economy.

Blinken arrived in the kingdom earlier today starting a regional tour aimed at enforcing a ceasefire in Gaza, sending more aid into the strip and participating in the GCC-US ministerial meeting to discuss plans for enhancing security in the Gulf. (end)

