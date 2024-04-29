Man Arrested In Assam Over Amit Shah's Doctored Video

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 29 (IANS) Assam Police have arrested one person in connection with a doctored video involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The arrested person has been identified as Reetom Singh.

“Assam Police have arrested an individual named Reetom Singh in connection with the fake video involving Honourable Home Minister Sri Amit Shah,” the Assam CM tweeted.

A senior police officer confirmed that the arrest was made on Monday.

Singh was picked up from Guwahati after the registration of a case at the Panbazar police station in connection with the doctored video, he said.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police registered an FIR following a complaint regarding a doctored video of Amit Shah after the BJP said that the clipping showing the Home Minister commenting on reservation was fake.