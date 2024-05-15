Emirates partners with Shell Airlines to provide sustainable aviation fuel at London Heathrow Airport

(MENAFN) Emirates has embarked on a pioneering initiative in collaboration with Shell Aviation, commencing the receipt of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at London Heathrow Airport. Over the course of the summer until 2024, the airline is set to receive more than 3,000 metric tons of pure sustainable aviation fuel blended with conventional jet fuel. This marks a significant milestone for Emirates as it represents the largest volume of sustainable fuel procured by the company to date and signifies the first utilization of sustainable aviation fuel for some of its flights at London Heathrow Airport.



The introduction of sustainable aviation fuel underscores Emirates' commitment to environmental sustainability and reducing carbon emissions in its operations. Participating in the British Airport's SAF Incentive Program ensures the availability of sustainable fuel for tankers operating at London Heathrow Airport, further reinforcing Emirates' dedication to embracing eco-friendly practices.



Emirates will meticulously monitor the receipt, utilization, and environmental attributes of the sustainable fuel at London Heathrow Airport. The fuel purchased from Shell Aviation will be seamlessly integrated into the airline's operating aircraft engines and the airport's fueling infrastructure, ensuring compliance with stringent safety and environmental standards.



The adoption of sustainable aviation fuel is projected to yield significant environmental benefits, with estimations suggesting a potential reduction of carbon emissions by up to 80 percent over the life cycle compared to conventional aviation fuel. By embracing sustainable aviation practices, Emirates aims to set a precedent for responsible and environmentally conscious aviation operations while contributing to global efforts to mitigate the impact of air travel on the environment.



