Jordanian, French Foreign Ministers Meet On Gaza Ceasefire, Diplomatic Coordination

Riyadh, April 29 (Petra) - Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, engaged in discussions on Monday with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne in Riyadh to follow up on the talks held by His Majesty King Abdullah II and French President Emmanuel Macron within the framework of coordination between their respective nations to facilitate a ceasefire in Gaza.On the sidelines of the special session of the World Economic Forum hosted by Saudi Arabia, the ministers sought to reinvigorate efforts towards establishing a genuine political pathway conducive to achieving a fair and comprehensive peace, anchored on the principle of a two-state solution.In addition to addressing the Gaza crisis, Safadi and Sejourne deliberated on the situation in the West Bank and Lebanon. Sejourne provided Safadi with an update on French endeavors aimed at averting the eruption of hostilities in Lebanon.The meeting saw Safadi express appreciation for France's steadfast support for the two-state solution and its condemnation of settlement activities as illegal.Emphasizing the imperative of a unified international stance to forestall any assaults on Rafah, Safadi underscored the potential dire consequences of such actions, cautioning against unilateral and unlawful measures by Israel that could fuel escalation and exacerbate tensions, including settlement expansion and land appropriation.Safadi Highlighting the necessity of containing the war and preventing its spillover into broader regional confrontation.Both ministers reiterated their commitment to collaboration and coordination in halting the hostilities in Gaza and facilitating humanitarian assistance to the besieged territory. They also explored avenues for enhancing bilateral relations, affirming their mutual resolve to expand cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of both nations.