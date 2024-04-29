Prajwal Revanna Sex Video Scandal: Kumaraswamy Says, 'We Have Nothing To Do With It, Our Hassan Candidate...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday distanced himself from the ongoing 'sex video' case involving his nephew Prajwal Revanna and said he has nothing to do with it made this remark while addressing a press conference on Monday Hassan MP allegedly fled the country after a case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered against him on Sunday following complaints by his former house help JD(S) leader also questioned who released the videos just three days ago amid elections.“...who released it (videos) three days ago, and why was it not released earlier? Why the old issue has been released at the time of the election... SIT has been formed, let the truth come out, and anyone who commits a mistake will have to face the consequences as per the law of the land,” reported ANI, quoting Kumaraswamy Read: Priyanka Chaturvedi targets BJP, questions who helped Prajwal Revanna fleeHe also exuded confidence that Prajwal, who is seeking another term in the Lok Sabha election, would win the seat.“In Hassan's election, our candidate (Prajwal Revanna) will win. Everyone says that.”Slamming the Congress party, the JD(S) leader also asked why the Congress leaders brought his family's name into the matter Read: Prajwal Revanna case: Congress says BJP's Devaraj Gowda flagged 'pen drive full of sex videos', 'PM campaigned with him'“Talk about the individual, this is not a family issue...this is the matter of Revanna's family, we have nothing to do with it. They live separately,” said Kumaraswamy case has been registered against Prajwal under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman Saturday, announcing his decision to set up an SIT to probe the issue, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a post on X stated, \"The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case. Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted.\"

MENAFN29042024007365015876ID1108150730