Agency People News In Brief (April 29, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Inizio Evoke Comms has appointed Stephanie DeViteri president of North America. In this role, she will oversee the agency's North America communications client portfolio and business development, executive leadership team and more than 150 employees across the region. DeViteri (pictured) previously spent nearly 20 years at Inizio Evoke Comms and returns after close to two years at MSL, where she partnered with leadership to strengthen and grow its health practice. Over the course of her career, she's led the creation and execution of countless health communications programs and initiatives. DeViteri will report to Maryellen Royle, group president, communications, and assumes responsibilities from Maureen Byrne, who departed in March.



Inizio Evoke Comms has also appointed Sarah Dick to senior VP of strategy, to support its continued diversification and growth across North America. Dick brings nearly 20 years' experience in health communications and is responsible for further building and advancing the agency's strategy offering and embedding insights-driven strategic approaches into all client programs and new business opportunities. Dick will report to DeViteri.



NEW YORK - Golin has hired Rowena Bergman as executive VP head of data & analytics for its US healthcare practice, Golin Health. In this role, she joins the agency's global data & analytics team and will lead a team of analysts to bring new tools, technologies and intellectual property to the practice's client roster. Bergman officially joined the agency in January and reports to Jaimee Reggio, US managing director of Golin Health and Virgo Health. Bergman joined Golin from WE Communications where she served as VP of insights and analytics.



CHICAGO -

Salient Global has hired Jay Byrnes to lead brand design for its clients. Byrnes brings over 20 years of experience helping companies connect strategy with design to drive real business impact. Byrnes has crafted memorable, award-winning brand experiences across traditional and digital platforms in a breadth of industries from healthcare and commercial real estate to fashion and non-profit for clients like Google, Meta, Sterling Bay, Bose, Coca-Cola, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, and the Museum of Science and Industry. Previously, Byrnes was director of brand at MNML, a Chicago-based design studio.



BOSTON - PAN Communications has named three new VPs, increasing its leadership team in key service areas in response to growing and changing needs of the healthcare and technology industries. They are Nick Barkley, who joins as VP brand marketing and experience design from Matter Communications; Chris Nardone, who has been promoted to VP of integrated marketing and head of PAN's South by Midwest Region; and Bristol Rice, who joins as VP and head of PAN's New York region from Inkhouse.



NEW YORK - Bevel has promoted Libbie Wilcox to director and alternative asset practice lead. Wilcox's career has seen shifts from the public to the private sector, beginning with five years on Capitol Hill, where she served as press secretary and communications director for two senior members of Congress. Pivoting to tech in 2021, she now oversees more than 10 high-profile clients across the firm's alternative asset and venture capital ecosystem including Fiat Ventures, Primetime Partners, Torch Capital, and Athena, the first all-women-led SPAC to take a company public. Wilcox previously worked for Avenue Z, which was acquired by Bevel.



NEW YORK - BPCM has added two senior staff members:

Amy Keller Laird

as managing director of beauty and wellness, and

Melissa Wiggins

as managing director of fashion. The former

editor

in

chief of

Women's Health

and beauty director of

Allure, Keller Laird will oversee BPCM's stable of beauty and wellness clients.

Most recently, she served

as VP of global brand content and creative at

WeightWatchers and led brand and audience development at Remedy Health Media. Wiggins brings more than 15 years of experience in communications and corporate positioning with global fashion, retail and technology brands to her new role overseeing BPCM's fashion and accessories division.

Her prior roles include agency work with DLX, Karla Otto and HL Group, as well as in-house consumer communications at Nordstrom and Klarna.



NEW YORK - Mark Allen & Co. has promoted senior VP

Jason Fink

to executive VP and

R. Kurt Osenlund

from creative director and account director to VP of client relations. Additionally,

Melanie Shaw, a former marketing associate at Estée Lauder Companies, joins Mark Allen & Co. as an account supervisor.



