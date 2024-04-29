Syrian President, Bahraini FM Discussed Upcoming Arab Summit

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Apr 29 (NNN-SANA) – Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, and visiting Bahraini Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, yesterday discussed preparations for the upcoming Arab summit.

During the meeting in Damascus, al-Assad and Al Zayani, the first Bahraini official to visit Syria in 13 years, touched upon key topics on the agenda of the upcoming Arab summit, scheduled on May 16, in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

Both sides underscored the significance of addressing issues of common Arab interests and bolstering collective efforts to tackle prevailing challenges in the region.

Before the meeting with al-Assad, Al Zayani discussed with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, the ongoing preparations for the 33rd Arab League Summit, emphasising the summit's role in boosting joint Arab endeavours and enhancing Arab capabilities in confronting diverse challenges.

Al Zayani's visit came, as al-Assad recently received an official invitation from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, to participate in the summit.

Bahrain became the second Arab country, following the United Arab Emirates, to reopen its embassy in Damascus in 2018.

Last May, the Arab League readmitted Syria, after more than a decade of the suspension of its membership in the pan-Arab body.– NNN-SANA