Azerbaijani Army Holds Competition For The Title Of Best Sniper

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
Under the training plan for 2024, a competition for the title ofBest Sniper was held in the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports.
The servicemen accomplished tasks in "shooting from an awkwardposition," "sniper in defence," "sniper in attack," "sniper relayrace," and other topics at different stages.
The competition is focused on checking the training level ofmilitary personnel and bringing out the best sniper in theAzerbaijan Army.
MENAFN29042024000195011045ID1108150584
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.