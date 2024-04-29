Azerbaijani Army Holds Competition For The Title Of Best Sniper

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Under the training plan for 2024, a competition for the title ofBest Sniper was held in the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports.

The servicemen accomplished tasks in "shooting from an awkwardposition," "sniper in defence," "sniper in attack," "sniper relayrace," and other topics at different stages.

The competition is focused on checking the training level ofmilitary personnel and bringing out the best sniper in theAzerbaijan Army.

<p></p>