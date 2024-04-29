               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Army Holds Competition For The Title Of Best Sniper


4/29/2024 6:12:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Under the training plan for 2024, a competition for the title ofBest Sniper was held in the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports.

The servicemen accomplished tasks in "shooting from an awkwardposition," "sniper in defence," "sniper in attack," "sniper relayrace," and other topics at different stages.

The competition is focused on checking the training level ofmilitary personnel and bringing out the best sniper in theAzerbaijan Army.

MENAFN29042024000195011045ID1108150584

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search