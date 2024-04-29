Bernie Sanders criticizes Netanyahu's over anti-Semitism allegations

(MENAFN) United States Senator Bernie Sanders has pushed back against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's assertion that pro-Palestinian demonstrations on United States university campuses are rife with anti-Semitism, comparing the crackdown on these protests to the rise of Nazism in Germany.



Sanders, a progressive senator from Vermont who is Jewish himself, responded to Netanyahu's remarks in a video posted on social media, accusing the Israeli prime minister of attempting to divert attention from his government's actions in the Gaza military offensive by invoking anti-Semitism.



In the video, Sanders refuted Netanyahu's characterization, emphasizing that it is not anti-Semitic or pro-Hamas to criticize the Israeli government's actions. He pointed out the devastating toll of the military offensive, highlighting the high number of Palestinian casualties, including women and children, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza.



Furthermore, Sanders criticized Netanyahu's government for obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza, leading to dire humanitarian conditions, particularly for children facing malnutrition and famine.



Netanyahu's comparison of United States campus protesters to 1930s Nazis drew condemnation from Sanders, who argued that such rhetoric was inflammatory and disrespectful to the intelligence of the American people. Instead, Sanders urged for a focus on addressing the root causes of the conflict and advocating for a peaceful resolution.

MENAFN29042024000045015687ID1108150544