Waaree Energies Seals 400 MW Solar Module Supply Deal With GIPCL

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Waaree Energies Limited announced on Monday that it has secured a 400 MW module supply order from Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL).

The contract entails the comprehensive supply of solar PV modules incorporating advanced bifacial technology for the 2,375 MW RE Park near Village Khavda, Great Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, the company said.

“Waaree Energies Limited will undertake the manufacturing, testing, packing, and transportation of these solar PV modules while adhering to the prescribed quality standards and with an aim to execute the project in a timely manner. Each module features ALMM category specifications and a capacity ranging from 540 Wp to 570 Wp,” it added.

Waaree Energies CMD Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi said, "This initiative underscores our commitment to promote domestic manufacturing, generate employment, and support the nation's ambitious renewable energy targets.”