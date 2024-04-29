Russia demolishes Ukrainian drone base

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the Russian military has conducted a series of strikes targeting Ukrainian facilities storing attack drones, according to an announcement by the Defense Ministry in Moscow. The operation, which took place on Sunday, involved coordinated attacks utilizing Russian tactical warplanes, missiles, and artillery.



The focal point of the strike was the UAV hangars located at the Kamenka airfield, situated approximately 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian city of Dnepr (also known as Dnepropetrovsk).



While the ministry did not provide specific details regarding the number of drones destroyed in the attack, it emphasized the destruction of warehouses storing various types of air munitions and equipment at the Priluki and Starokonstantinov airfields in central and western Ukraine, respectively.



Additionally, the Russian Defense Ministry disclosed that the strikes targeted temporary deployment areas of foreign mercenaries within Ukrainian territory. This latest offensive comes following Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu's recent announcement regarding plans to escalate strikes on Ukrainian logistics hubs and warehouses housing Western-supplied weaponry.



Amidst ongoing tensions, Ukraine has continued to retaliate with drone strikes, often targeting Russian energy facilities such as oil depots and refineries, alongside residential buildings and critical civilian infrastructure. The exchange of strikes underscores the heightened state of conflict between the two nations, with both sides intensifying their military operations across various fronts.

