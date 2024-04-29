Iraq prohibits homosexuality

(MENAFN) Iraq's parliament recently passed a law that criminalizes same-sex relations and transgenderism, sparking condemnation from Western nations while receiving support from within the country. The amended Law on Combating Prostitution and Homosexuality, approved by the legislature, introduces severe penalties for individuals involved in such activities.



Under the new law, individuals engaging in homosexual relations face prison sentences ranging from 10 to 15 years, while those promoting homosexuality or prostitution could be sentenced to seven years in prison. Additionally, individuals who change their "biological gender" or present themselves in an effeminate manner could face imprisonment ranging from one to three years.



Acting Iraqi parliamentary speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi defended the law, describing it as a necessary measure to preserve the societal values and protect children from what is perceived as moral depravity and homosexuality. However, the legislation has drawn criticism from Western nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom, who have voiced concerns about its impact on human rights and individual freedoms.



This move marks a significant shift in Iraq's legal landscape regarding LGBTQ+ rights. While Iraq's 1969 penal code did not explicitly criminalize homosexuality, subsequent amendments introduced harsh penalties, including the death penalty for homosexual acts. Despite efforts to promote human rights, such as the abolition of the death penalty by occupation governor Paul Brenner in 2003, Iraq continues to grapple with challenges related to LGBTQ+ rights.



Reports from Western media outlets have highlighted an increase in attacks on homosexuals by police and militias following the partial withdrawal of American troops in 2012. Despite claims of training Iraqi security forces on human rights observance by the United States State Department, concerns persist regarding the protection of LGBTQ+ individuals in Iraq and the broader implications of the newly enacted legislation.

