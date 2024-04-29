Fatal accident claims 9 lives in central India, injures dozens

(MENAFN) A tragic accident occurred in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh on Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of at least nine individuals and injuring 22 others, some critically. The incident occurred near Kathia village in the Bemetara district, situated approximately 53 kilometers north of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.



Among the deceased were six women and three children, while seven of the injured were reported to be in critical condition. According to police reports, the victims were returning home after attending a family function in the nearby Tiraiyya village.



Preliminary investigations conducted by the police indicate that the accident was caused when a fast-driven pickup van collided with a stationary goods truck parked along the roadside. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to tragic consequences for those involved. The incident highlights the dangers posed by reckless driving and the importance of adhering to road safety regulations.



Tragically, road accidents are a common occurrence in India, with approximately 150,000 people losing their lives each year in around half a million accidents.



These incidents not only result in loss of life but also cause significant injuries and trauma to individuals and families affected. Efforts to improve road safety and raise awareness about responsible driving are essential to prevent such tragedies in the future.

