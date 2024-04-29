What Ulka Gupta Does To Explore Method Acting For 'Main Hoon Saath Tere'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) To fully embody her character as a single mother handling everything independently, Ulka Gupta, who will be seen in the show 'Main Hoon Saath Tere', has taken on the responsibility of performing all her household chores without any assistance from her househelp.

The actress believes that this approach will lend authenticity to her body language, as she will be seen engaging in the same activities on screen.

Ulka, who is portraying the character of Janvi, said: "Given that I am quite young and not a mother yet, I haven't had to do all the typical things a mom does around the house. With a view to imbibing the typical body language of an independent mother who does everything around the house herself, I felt I should do my household tasks myself for at least a month."

The actress said: "There's a certain nonchalance in the way a woman tucks her dupatta or ties her bun when she sweeps the floor or is cooking -- these things cannot be taught, they come instinctively out of habit or experience. I hence felt the need to adopt these habits to bring them alive on screen naturally," she added.

The show revolves around the journey of a single mother, Janvi (played by Ulka), highlighting the numerous challenges a mother has to take on, while doubling up as a parent.

It is set to premiere on April 29 at 07.30 p.m. on Zee TV.