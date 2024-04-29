US Man Murders His Wife, Spends Insurance Money On Sex Doll, Video Games

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Colby Trickle, a resident of Hays, Kansas, has been found guilty of allegedly murdering his wife in 2019, Kristen Trickle, nearly four years after the incident to CBS News, three days after Kristen Trickle's death, the coroner, Dr. Lyle Noordhoek, ruled it a suicide, allowing Colby Trickle to move on with his life, investigators continued to look into the case and on July 14, 2021, 21 months after Kristen Trickle's death, Colby Trickle was charged with first-degree murder and interfering with law enforcement his trial in September 2023, prosecutors presented evidence to the jury about Colby Trickle's purchase of a sex doll.

Also Read: Was 'Blue Whale Challenge' reason behind Indian student's death in US? What is it, all you need to knowTrickle, an Army Reserve member received over $120,000 from two life insurance policies following his wife's death. Investigators found that just two days after receiving the insurance money, he spent nearly $2,000 on a life-size sex doll Ellis County Attorney Aaron Cunningham stated that Colby Trickle spent the entire $120,000 insurance payout within about eight months, using the money not only for the sex doll but also for video games, debt repayment, and music equipment Read: Six-year-old Palestinian-American boy murder case: US President Joe Biden says, '...reject Islamophobia and all forms of...'Detective Joshua

Burkholder tells CBS News '48 Hours',“There's a mourning process that I think everyone needs to go through - should go through when a loved one dies - and to have him ordering this type of doll just months after his wife's death was concerning.”Tina Kreutzer, Colby Trickle's mother, testified as a defence witness, stating that her son had nightmares and sleep issues after his wife's death, and the doll was meant for comfort and warmth, not sexual reasons, the report stated.A jury found him guilty in November 2023, resulting in his imprisonment without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

