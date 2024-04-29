Israeli foreign ministry prepares embassies for possible ICC arrest warrants over Gaza war crimes

(MENAFN) The Israeli Foreign Ministry has taken proactive steps by instructing its embassies worldwide to anticipate potential consequences in the event of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants against Israeli officials. These warrants would be related to allegations of war crimes and human rights violations committed against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.



In a statement released on Sunday evening, the ministry addressed the circulating "rumors" concerning the potential ICC arrest warrants, particularly targeting "senior Israeli political and military figures." In response to these rumors, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz reportedly directed all Israeli embassies to swiftly prepare for a potential surge in anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli activities.



As part of the preparation, Katz also called for the involvement of Jewish organizations abroad to be ready for such events. This includes coordinating security measures around Jewish institutions with local authorities to ensure the safety of the community.



Expressing Israel's expectation, Katz emphasized that the country hopes the ICC refrains from issuing arrest warrants. The concern primarily revolves around the possibility of warrants being issued against senior military and government leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in connection with the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.



Since the beginning of the conflict, over 34,400 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have tragically lost their lives. Additionally, a staggering 77,575 others have been injured, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

MENAFN29042024000045015839ID1108150307