Natural gas output in Europe declines 8.2 percent in 2023

(MENAFN) The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) released its annual natural gas report for 2024, revealing significant developments in Europe's natural gas production landscape. The data disclosed indicated a decline of 19 billion cubic meters in Europe's natural gas production, totaling 214 billion cubic meters last year, attributed primarily to field maintenance activities.



However, amidst this decline, Türkiye emerged as a notable exception, demonstrating substantial progress in natural gas production, particularly in the Black Sea region. This advancement underscores Türkiye's growing significance in the global natural gas market.



On a global scale, the report highlighted a 0.8% increase in natural gas production to 4.08 trillion cubic meters, driven largely by North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific region. Despite this overall growth, Eurasia and Europe experienced declines in gas production.



Within Europe, Norway, the Netherlands, and the UK, the region's primary producers, witnessed declines of 7 billion cubic meters, 5.5 billion cubic meters, and 4.6 billion cubic meters, respectively. These declines were primarily attributed to extended maintenance periods and the closure of mature gas fields.



Notably, Norway's gas production declined to 126 billion cubic meters in 2023, representing a 5.3% decrease from the previous year. This decline was mainly attributed to extended maintenance at the Troll field, a significant offshore production site in the Norwegian North Sea, as well as at the Kollsnes gas processing plant. The Troll gas field recorded a particularly substantial contraction in production, accounting for 33.6 billion cubic meters of domestic gas production.



Despite these challenges in Europe's natural gas production sector, the report highlighted Türkiye's remarkable progress in the Black Sea, indicating promising developments in the country's energy landscape.



"With the start of gas production from the Sakarya gas field, Turkey has made significant progress in increasing domestic gas supply and has taken an important step towards reducing import dependency and strengthening energy security," the report noted.

MENAFN29042024000045015839ID1108150306