Sex Videos Allegedly Used For Blackmail By Deve Gowda's Grandson, BJP Leader's Shocking Revelation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Karnataka has come forward alleging a blackmail scheme orchestrated by Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. The leader claimed to have written to the state party president in December 2023, detailing how he received a pen drive containing nearly 3,000 explicit videos of women, including government officials, engaging in sexual activities.

This revelation surfaces amidst a video scandal that engulfed Prajwal Revanna just days before the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. The explicit videos purportedly featuring him went viral on social media, sparking a massive controversy.

The BJP leader's letter, dated December 8, 2023, addressed to the state party president BY Vijayendra, highlighted serious allegations against multiple members of the HD Deve Gowda family, including Prajwal Revanna. The pen drive allegedly contained videos used for blackmailing women into continuing such activities.

In a dramatic turn of events, JD(S) MLA Sharanagouda Kandkur appealed for Prajwal Revanna's expulsion from the party, citing the embarrassment caused by the scandal. The MLA's plea to party chief HD Deve Gowda comes as the scandal takes a toll on the party's reputation.

Amidst the controversy, a 47-year-old woman, who previously worked at Prajwal Revanna's residence, accused him and his father, HD Revanna, of sexual harassment. The allegations led to a police case being registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Reacting to the unfolding scandal, Karnataka's Congress-led government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. State Minister Priyank Kharge criticised the decision to field Prajwal Revanna as the JD(S) candidate despite prior warnings and letters from BJP functionaries about his alleged misdeeds.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded the cancellation of Prajwal Revanna's candidature, urging his return from Germany, where he reportedly traveled amidst the scandal, to face legal consequences. Chaturvedi also questioned the silence of National Commission for Women's chairperson Rekha Sharma and Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Amit Shah on the matter.