Sex Video Scandal: SIT On High Alert Amid Reports Of Prajwal Revanna's Return From Germany

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 15 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex video scandal is on high alert following reports that the prime accused, JD(S) MP and Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha seat Prajwal Revanna, was planning to return to Bengaluru from Germany on Wednesday, according to sources.

Sources said that Prajwal Revanna had booked a Rs 3.5 lakh business class ticket for a Deutsche Lufthansa flight that departs from Germany at noon.

The SIT has also received information that he cancelled the ticket, but did not request a refund.

This leaves open the possibility for Prajwal Revanna to board the flight at the last moment, as per SIT sources.

If Prajwal Revanna boards the flight, he will arrive at Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru International Airport. On receiving this information, SIT sleuths are on high alert and preparing to take him into custody.

The SIT has also gathered information about Prajwal Revanna booking flight tickets to Bengaluru twice and subsequently cancelling them.

Prajwal Revanna's father, JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna, was released from jail on conditional bail on Tuesday. He was arrested on charges of kidnapping a victim of the sex video scandal.