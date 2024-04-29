Musk's visit to China sparks speculation amid discussions over self-driving programs

(MENAFN) A private plane reportedly associated with Tesla CEO Elon Musk landed in Beijing on Sunday, as indicated by a flight tracking application, prompting speculation about the purpose of his surprise visit to China, the company's second-largest market. According to two sources familiar with the matter, Musk's agenda includes meetings with senior Chinese officials in Beijing to discuss the potential launch of Tesla's self-driving software in China. Additionally, Musk aims to secure approval to transfer data collected within the country abroad to facilitate the programming of algorithms for self-driving technologies, as reported by Reuters.



In compliance with the requirements set forth by Chinese regulators, Tesla has been storing all data collected by its Chinese fleet in Shanghai since 2021, refraining from transferring any of it to the United States. Despite the launch of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, the most advanced iteration of its self-driving software, four years ago, Tesla has yet to introduce it in China, despite calls from customers urging its availability.



Musk's recent statement on the X social media platform hinted at the possibility of making the FSD self-driving system accessible to customers in China "very soon," reflecting the company's ongoing efforts to address demand in the Chinese market. Meanwhile, domestic competitors like X-Pang are vying to surpass Tesla by offering similar self-driving software solutions.



Notably, Musk's visit to China was not publicly announced, fueling speculation about the purpose and implications of his presence in the country. This unanticipated trip follows Musk's recent cancellation of a planned visit to India to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing "Tesla's very large commitments."



Tesla has faced challenges in the Chinese market, including declining sales and intensifying competition from local electric car manufacturers, prompting the company to announce layoffs affecting 10 percent of its workforce. Despite these obstacles, Tesla's presence in China remains significant, with over 1.7 million cars sold since its entry into the market a decade ago. Moreover, Tesla's Shanghai factory stands as the largest of its kind globally, underscoring the company's strategic investment in the region.

MENAFN29042024000045015682ID1108149976