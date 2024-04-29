China demands global probe into Nord Stream assault

(MENAFN) China's deputy envoy to the United Nations has reiterated calls for an international investigation into the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, emphasizing the importance of involving Russia in the process. Speaking on Friday, China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, expressed concerns about potential hidden agendas behind opposition to such an investigation, urging for transparency and cooperation among nations involved.



Geng emphasized the need for a United Nations-led international investigation to uncover the truth surrounding the attack on Nord Stream 1 and 2, which resulted in the destruction of three out of the four pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm in September 2022. This incident severed Germany’s energy ties with Russia and heightened its dependence on more costly American liquefied natural gas.



While Germany, Sweden, and Denmark initiated investigations into the attack, Sweden and Denmark closed their inquiries earlier this year. Despite the Danish team's conclusion of deliberate sabotage, no specific entities were held responsible. The lack of conclusive findings has fueled calls for a comprehensive international inquiry.



Both China and Russia have persistently advocated for an international investigation since the incident occurred. However, their efforts faced opposition last March when the United Nations Security Council rejected a Russian proposal for such a probe. The rejection prompted criticism from Washington's deputy envoy to the United Nations, Robert Wood, who accused Russia of attempting to undermine ongoing national investigations.

