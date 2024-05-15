Manchester City Defeats Tottenham To Become Leaders Of Premier League

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The English Premier League (EPL) football championship matches continue.

"Manchester City defeated Tottenham in London with a score of 2-0, Ukrinform reports.

The goals were scored by the Norwegian forward Erling Holland, who scored in the 51st minute of the match and in the 90+1 minute - from the penalty spot.

International Women's Award "Guardian of Humanity" presented in Kyiv

In the final round of the Premier League, on 19 May, "Arsenal" of London, the defender of the Ukrainian national team Oleksandr Zinchenko, will host "Everton" of Liverpool, the Ukrainian Vitaliy Mykolenko, "Manchester City" will face "West Ham", and "Liverpool" will face "Wolverhampton".

Standings of the leaders: "Manchester City" - 88, "Arsenal" - 86, "Liverpool" - 79.

Photo: PREMIER LEAGUE