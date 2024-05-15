Pak-American Businessman Calls PM Modi 'Natural-Born' Leader: 'Hope Pakistan Gets A Leader Like Him'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Sajid Tarar, a Baltimore-based Pakistani American businessman, on Tuesday, heaped praises on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a strong leader who has taken India to new heights.

He expressed confidence that Modi would return as the country's PM for a third term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, hoping that Pakistan also gets a leader like him. Tarar relocated to the US in the 1990s and maintains close ties with the ruling Pakistani establishment.“Modi is a remarkable leader. He's a natural-born leader. He is the one prime minister who has visited Pakistan in adverse circumstances and risked his political capital. I'm expecting that Modi ji will start dialogue and trade with Pakistan,” Tarar told PTI.“A peaceful Pakistan is good for India as well. It is written everywhere that Modi ji will be the next prime minister of India. India is getting benefits from young demographics,” Tarar said in response to a question businessman also acknowledged PM Modi's popularity and India's rise in 2024, saying it's a miracle that 97 crore people in India are exercising their franchise, being the largest democracy in the world. He said the people will learn from Indian democracy in future.

'Pakistan in economic crisis'Tarar further highlighted Pakistan's economic crisis and raised questions about PM Shehbaz Sharif's decision to give financial aid to the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He slammed the Pakistani government for“no effort to resolve the grassroot issues”.

“Pakistan is going through an economic crisis. Inflation is high. Petrol prices are high. The IMF wants to increase taxes. Electricity costs have gone up. We are not able to export. The protest in PoK is mainly due to the increase in electricity bills,” he said as quoted by PTI.

“Where is the money going to come from? It's discussing a new aid package from the IMF. Regrettably, there is no effort to resolve the grassroots issues. How to increase exports. How to bring terrorism under control, and improve law and order,\" the Pak-American businessman said.

“Currently, there is unrest in Pakistan like Kashmir (PoK), and there is political instability. We wish that we get some leadership who can take us to the next level away from all these issues,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

