New FSB Units Arrive In Dzhankoi To Protect Military Facilities - Guerrillas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) New units with Russian FSB officers have arrived in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi to protect military facilities.

This was reported by the ATES guerrilla movement on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“An ATES agent reported that new military units, including FSB officers, have arrived in Dzhankoi to protect military facilities,” the statement said.

It is noted that such a strengthening of security measures is associated with the transfer of military personnel from security tasks to the frontline, especially in the Kherson direction, where the enemy suffers significant losses.

This measure indicates a critical situation at the front for the Russian Armed Forces and attempts to compensate for losses by increasing the number of combat-ready units that were in the“rear,” ATES added.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the enemy was transporting killed and injured soldiers from the Kherson region to Dzhankoi.