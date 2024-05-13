Cambodia Never To Allow Chinese Troops On Its Soil

Vietnam's apprehensions about the project were first aired by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet during a December 2023 meeting in Hanoi. Then, Vietnam's official concern centered on the project's reputed environmental impacts.

But Hanoi has China's perceived strategic ambitions more in mind. Major news outlets including Nikkei Asia have followed up with reports on Chinese warships now docked at Cambodia's Ream Naval base, which opens onto the Gulf of Thailand.

The Nikkei article relied on imagery analysis by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank that showed the warships had been docked at the Cambodian port for“much of the past five months.”

China has recently helped Cambodia dredge the base to allow for larger ships to dock. Cambodian officials have said the recent presence of Chinese warships there was solely for training exercises with the Cambodian navy.

Suspicions about China's ambitions in Cambodia have been on the international media's radar since 2019, when the Wall Street Journal published an article alleging that Cambodia had entered into a“secret” pact to allow China to use its naval base for 30 years, with automatic renewals for every 10 years after that.

The bombshell article claimed an early draft of the supposed deal was seen by US officials. The fact that Ream Naval Base is situated near the to-be-built Funan Techo canal has added new fuel to the accusation of a secret Cambodia-China base deal.

Cambodian leaders have frequently and forcefully denied the allegation of a deal allowing for a permanent Chinese military presence on its soil. Hun Sen and others have cited the Cambodia Constitution's Article 53 , which dictates that the country must remain neutral and non-aligned. Foreign military bases on Cambodian territory are barred by the constitutional provision.

The Cambodian government went as far as to invite foreign journalists to visit Ream Naval Base in July 2019 in a public relations bid to show that there was no foreign military presence at the base. Still, many in the West and some neighboring countries, among them Vietnam and possibly Thailand, suspect China has designs on eventually establishing a game-changing military presence in Cambodia.

They argue that the constitution and related laws say one thing now but can always be amended later to allow for a foreign troop presence.

However, this all ignores Cambodia's strong historical rationale to remain neutral amid a new era of potentially destabilizing superpower rivalry. During the 1960s and early 1970s, it was precisely the presence of Viet Cong troops on Cambodian soil that drew it unwillingly into the Vietnam War, igniting a disastrous three-decade civil war.

The Viet Cong had infiltrated Cambodia's eastern border and used the country's remote eastern territory as a sanctuary and procurement route. Cambodia's ability to curb the Vietnamese infiltration along their 600-mile border was then limited, leading to further Viet Cong penetration.