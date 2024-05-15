Putin Approves New Composition Of Government

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on theappointment of government members.

According to Azernews, the government includes the chairman, 10deputy prime ministers, and 21 ministers.

Denis Manturov will act as the first deputy prime ministerinstead of Andrey Belousov, who was appointed as the defenseminister. Former Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev wasappointed Deputy Prime Minister for the development of transportand logistics. Dmitri Patrushev, who headed the Ministry ofAgriculture, is now the deputy prime minister for agriculture,agro-industrial complex, and environmental issues.

New appointments in the Cabinet of Ministers of the RussianFederation are as follows: Minister of Transport Roman Starovoyt,Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov, Minister of EnergySergey Tsivilev, Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut, Minister ofSports Mikhail Dektaryov.