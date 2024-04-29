Israel attacks regions in Gaza that was announced safe

(MENAFN) An investigation by NBC News has revealed troubling allegations against the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), suggesting that they have bombed areas in southern Gaza that were previously designated as safe zones. The report, published on Friday, highlights seven deadly airstrikes between January and April in the city of Rafah and the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone, resulting in the loss of Palestinian civilian lives.



According to NBC, its camera crews documented the airstrikes and compiled GPS coordinates of each strike, all of which targeted areas identified by the Israeli military as evacuation zones in an online interactive map published on December 1. Despite the map's designation, the IDF has reportedly continued to target these areas, raising questions about the effectiveness of the military's communication and coordination efforts.



The map in question has faced criticism from international humanitarian organizations and Palestinians alike for being confusing and difficult to access. Many have pointed out that civilians on the ground often struggle to access the map due to regular cellphone and internet blackouts, further complicating efforts to seek safety during conflicts.



Human Rights Watch program director Sari Bashi underscored the gravity of the situation, stating that the attacks highlighted in NBC's investigation are not isolated incidents. Bashi emphasized that civilians in Gaza are fleeing to locations designated by the Israeli government as safe, only to face deadly airstrikes upon arrival.



NBC's investigation provided a poignant example of this phenomenon, citing an incident where the IDF dropped leaflets in Gaza on December 18, instructing residents to seek shelter in specific neighborhoods in Rafah. However, the investigation found that these very neighborhoods were later targeted by airstrikes, resulting in the deaths of numerous civilians.

The allegations raised in NBC's report highlight the urgent need for accountability and transparency in military operations, particularly when civilian lives are at stake. The targeting of designated safe zones underscores the devastating impact of armed conflict on vulnerable populations and underscores the importance of upholding international humanitarian law to protect civilians in conflict zones.

