Additional USD30 million American drone demolished off Yemen`s shore

(MENAFN) According to Pentagon officials, the United States has suffered another setback in Yemen, losing a USD30 million MQ-9 Reaper drone off the country's coast. CBS News reported the incident on Friday, noting that while an investigation into the crash is ongoing, Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for shooting down the aircraft. This marks the third instance of United States drones being lost to Iranian-linked militants, with previous incidents occurring in November and February.



Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the Iran-linked Houthi group, further asserted on Saturday that the militants targeted the "British oil ship Andromeda Star" in the Red Sea with naval missiles, successfully hitting the vessel. The United States military confirmed that the Houthis had fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles in the area, resulting in damage to the British vessel. Despite sustaining minor damage, the MV Andromeda Star continued its voyage without reported injuries or further damage, according to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).



The Houthi rebels, who claim to be the legitimate government of Yemen, have intensified their attacks on Israeli-affiliated ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since late October, in retaliation to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. The militants have vowed to persist in their campaign until Israel ceases its offensive against the Palestinian enclave.



Moreover, the group has targeted vessels associated with owners or operators from the United Kingdom or United States in response to airstrikes conducted by these countries on Houthi positions. These incidents underscore the escalating tensions in the region and the complex dynamics at play in the Yemeni conflict, as various factions vie for control and retaliate against perceived aggressors. As such, the situation remains fluid, with potential implications for maritime security and international relations in the region.

