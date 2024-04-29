RFK Jr. says American TikTok block is unconstitutional

(MENAFN) Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced his intention to file a lawsuit against the United States government in response to its threat to ban the popular social media platform TikTok. With over 170 million users in the United States, TikTok faces potential expulsion from American app stores if its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, fails to divest within 270 days as mandated by a recent bill signed into law by President Joe Biden.



Kennedy contends that the proposed ban is unconstitutional and argues that concerns about Chinese government surveillance through TikTok are merely a pretext. He asserts that data collection by intelligence agencies, including those in the United States, is ubiquitous and widespread, making the targeting of TikTok unjustifiable.



In a statement shared on social media platform X, Kennedy emphasized TikTok's role as an entrepreneurial platform for thousands of American youth and criticized United States officials for jeopardizing opportunities for young entrepreneurs under the guise of being tough on China.



Kennedy's campaign positions him as an alternative to both the Democratic and Republican parties, which he characterizes as beholden to corporate interests rather than the welfare of ordinary citizens. He urges voters to reject the status quo represented by the two major parties and advocates for a fresh approach to governance.



Meanwhile, TikTok itself plans to challenge the potential ban on First Amendment grounds, asserting its right to freedom of speech. CEO Shou Zi Chew expressed confidence in the platform's legal position, citing a previous attempt by former President Donald Trump to ban TikTok and WeChat in 2020, which was ultimately overturned by United States courts.



As legal battles loom over the fate of TikTok in the United States, the case raises important questions about government authority, privacy rights, and the balance between national security concerns and individual liberties in the digital age.

