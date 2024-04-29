(MENAFN) Recent reports from the Wall Street Journal suggest that the CIA and other United States intelligence agencies have reached a conclusion regarding the death of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. According to sources familiar with the matter, these agencies believe that Russian authorities were not involved in Navalny's passing.



Navalny, known for his anti-corruption activism, died on February 16 while serving a prison sentence in a penal colony in northern Russia. The Russian prison authorities asserted that there was no foul play involved, stating that Navalny suddenly fell ill after a walk and collapsed, with efforts to revive him proving unsuccessful. Navalny's death certificate, provided to his mother, also reportedly indicated that he died of natural causes.



Despite these assertions, some Western leaders and Navalny's organization, the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), accused Russian authorities of being responsible for Navalny's death. United States President Joe Biden, among others, directly implicated Russian President Vladimir Putin, though without offering concrete evidence.



However, the Wall Street Journal's recent report suggests a different perspective. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the article indicates that United States intelligence agencies have assessed that Putin likely did not order Navalny's killing. This conclusion is purportedly based on a variety of factors, including classified intelligence and analysis of public information such as the timing of Navalny's death in relation to Putin's re-election.



Navalny's death occurred just a month before Russia's presidential election, in which Putin secured a landslide victory with 87.28 percent of the vote. The timing of Navalny's demise and its potential impact on Putin's political standing have been cited as contributing factors to the intelligence agencies' assessment.



This reported conclusion marks a significant development in the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Navalny's death and its implications for Russia's domestic politics and international relations. As investigations continue and debates persist, the findings of United States intelligence agencies may shape perceptions and responses to Navalny's passing both within Russia and on the global stage.

