Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni announces candidacy for European Parliament elections

(MENAFN) Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni declared her candidacy for the European Parliament's elections in June on Sunday, aiming to bolster support for her Brothers of Italy party.



“I decide to join the fray to lead the lists of Brothers of Italy in all electoral constituencies,” she announced her candidacy during a party convention in the Southern Italian city of Pescara, addressing her supporters directly.



Meloni, who also serves as the chair of the conservative group of European parties, expressed her intention to forge a center-right majority in the upcoming European Parliament.



“We want to send the left to the opposition also in the European Union. It’s a difficult task but it is possible and we have to try,” she further mentioned.



Expected to secure election, Meloni intends to vacate her seat in the European Parliament, allowing the next candidate on her party's electoral list to assume the position, while she continues her role as Prime Minister of Italy.



Similarly, other party leaders, like Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein, currently serving in the Italian parliament, are anticipated to participate in the European Parliament elections and subsequently pass on their seats to fellow party members.



Despite her prior criticisms of EU institutions while in opposition, Meloni has notably shifted towards more pro-European stances since assuming the premiership.



Her party maintains its position as the most popular in Italy, garnering approximately 27 percent support according to the latest polls.

