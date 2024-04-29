Squash: Senthilkumar Wins Batch Open, Bags Eighth PSA Tour Title

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, April 29 (IANS) National champion Velavan Senthilkumar clinched his eighth Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour title at the Batch Open Challenger event with a straight-games victory over local favourite Melvil Scianimanico in the final.
World No 58 Senthilkumar beat the Frenchman 11-6, 11-9, 11-6 in 35 minutes in what was the Indian's 12th Tour final.
"Melvil played really well and there was a lot of crowd support for him as well. I had to be sharp from the start till the end, and I'm glad I could do that,” said top seed Senthilkumar, who hails from Chennai.
