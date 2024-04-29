Wet Spell To Continue In J&K, Says Weather Office

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 29 (IANS) Heavy rain during the last 72 hours has increased the water level in all rivers, lakes and streams in Kashmir as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Monday that the same conditions would continue during the next 24 hours.

Authorities have ordered the suspension of classwork in many schools in areas prone to inundation/landslides.

The flood control department has been releasing the water gauge readings of the Jhelum River at Sangam in Anantnag, Pampore in Pulwama, Ram Munshibagh in Srinagar and Asham in Bandipora district on an hourly basis. This is being done to keep people living in areas close to the water bodies informed about the latest water level readings.

Although Jhelum has not reached the danger level at any place so far and the authorities are asserting that there is no threat of flood at the moment, people continue to worry about the downpour.

A MeT office statement said,“On April 29, the sky would remain generally cloudy with light to moderate rain and light snow at some places in the higher reaches.“There is the possibility of heavy rain with lightning, thunder, hail and gusty winds at isolated places in J&K”.

The Ski resort of Gulmarg received fresh snowfall on Monday much to the joy of tourists.