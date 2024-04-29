Diljit Dosanjh Invites 6-Year-Old Fan On Stage For Bhangra In Vancouver Show | WATCH

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh made history by selling out the \"largest ever Punjabi show outside India\" during the North American leg of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour'.He started the tour on Saturday night at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada, performing for over 50,000 concert-goers entertained the audience with popular songs like \"GOAT,\"“5 Taara,”“Lover,”“Kinni Kinni,” and“Ishq Mitaye,” the hit track from his recent film“Amar Singh Chamkila.”Meanwhile, Dosanjh called a six-year-old fan on stage and performed Bhangra during the concert reported by CBC News, Aanakh Bhullar said,“I like his dancing moves. I love him, he is the best singer.”Dosanjh is also seen hugging and kissing the boy on the cheek as the song ends a video, the general manager of BC Place is seen presenting a congratulatory plaque to Diljit Dosanjh, recognizing the \"largest ever Punjabi show outside India.\" According to Canadian media reports, this event marked the first time a Punjabi music superstar headlined a concert at the Vancouver-based arena Read: Diljit Dosanjh reacts as he gets shoutout from Anthony Blinken at luncheon hosted for PM Modi | Watch video hereDosanjh also shared a video on his Instagram Stories showing a massive billboard of his show with“Sold Out” written across it.“HISTORY is made. Take a bow, @diljitdosanjh,” said BC Place in a post on X.As part of his tour, Diljit Dosanjh will now travel to Calgary, Winnipeg, and Edmonton in Canada, before moving on to the United States. He will conclude the North American leg of his tour in Toronto on July 13 Read: Ed Sheeran, Diljit Dosanjh sing Punjabi hit 'Lover' at Mumbai concert; netizens say, 'Chak de fattey' momentDiljit Dosanjh performed his hit songs to a crowd of 54,000 fans in Vancouver. Tickets for the concert sold quickly, with front-row seats priced from $482.79 to $713.89 on the afternoon of the event. Some tickets were even more expensive, demonstrating the concert's popularity, on the acting front, Diljit is basking in the success of his film 'Amar Singh Chamkila', directed by Imtiaz Ali. He was also recently seen in the film 'Crew,' where he played the role of Jaiveer Singh, a customs officer. He starred alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the movie.(With inputs from agencies)

