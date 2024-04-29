Ukraine's Marines Down Russian Recon Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Anti-aircraft gunners from the Ukrainian Marines unit destroyed a Supercam reconnaissance drone Supercam Russia's invasion forces launch to scout the positions manned by Ukrainian defenders and transmit sensitive data to the enemy command post.

That's according to the Ukrainian Navy Command press service, Ukrinform reports.

Video: Armed Forces Navy, Telegram

Ukraine's defenders took down the target using a Strela 10 anti-aircraft missile system.

"Thanks to receiving coordinates on time and executing a precise strike, anti-aircraft gunners from the Ostrohrad unit forever shut down the operation of the enemy UAV," the statement reads.

Ukrainiandestroys Russian Repeynik radar

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Sunday, April 28, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed four Russian kamikaze drones of the Shahed-131/136 type and another unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle.