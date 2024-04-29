Ukraine's Cinc Posts Footage Of Airstrike Targeting Enemy Manpower Cluster

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian strikes hit two Russian manpower clusters.

That's according to a video posted on social media by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrinform reports.

"We keep locating and hitting them. Today, two airstrikes targeted enemy manpower clusters in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Both targets were hit," Sirskyi said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the situation along the Ukrainian front lines has escalated as heavy fighting has continued throughout the week.